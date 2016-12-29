Bojangles’ adds new menu item to area restaurants

Charlotte-based Bojangles’ has added a pulled pork bowl to its menu.
The bowl is available at participating restaurants in Charlotte, not including those at UNC-Charlotte, Charlotte Douglas International Airport and the Charlotte Convention Center, according to spokesman Brian Little.
The bowl, available for a limited time, is made from the same pork as its pulled pork BBQ sandwich, also available at participating locations. The bowl contains Bojangles’ Cajun pinto beans, a sweet-and-smoky sauce and pulled pork BBQ, then is topped off with fresh cole slaw, the restaurant chain said in a statement this week.
Bojangles’, which first opened in Charlotte in 1977, operates 699 locations, mostly in the southeast.
Last month, the chain unveiled a new design concept for its restaurants, with plans to roll out the look in Charlotte and other locations. The chicken-and-biscuits chain said among features of the new look is a “Biscuit Theater,” where customers can watch staff make biscuits every 20 minutes.
