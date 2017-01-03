The Limited is closing its Charlotte-area stores amid reports that the troubled retail chain is planning on a bankruptcy filing and inventory liquidation.
The store at Northlake Mall closed Dec. 28, a mall spokeswoman said. The outlet store at Concord Mills closes Jan. 7, a store employee said. A sign at the Carolina Place location says it is also closing Jan. 7, according to the Charlotte Business Journal. A mall representative declined to comment.
A representative from Sun Capital Partners, the private equity group that bought the women’s fashion retailer in 2007, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg News reported last month that Limited Stores was planning “to file for bankruptcy within weeks and most likely liquidate its business.”
Like many other retailers, Limited Stores has suffered as competition has grown from online retailers. News outlets in Ohio, Florida, New York and beyond have reported local closures amid the retailer’s struggles.
The store closures come months after several top executives left the company. John Buell, who became the retailer’s interim CEO in October, left in October to become chief financial officer at the retailer Altar’d State, Bloomberg said. Diane Ellis, Buell’s predecessor as CEO, left the company in early November.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
