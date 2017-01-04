New build-your-own pizza restaurant opens near Northlake Mall

A new build-your-own-pizza restaurant has opened its first Charlotte location near Northlake Mall. And to celebrate the opening, Firenza will be giving away pizza this week.
The chain’s new location at 9821 Northlake Centre Parkway – in the Northcrest Shopping Center – opened Tuesday. In a statement this week, Firenza said it is giving away 10-inch pizzas in exchange for a $2 donation to Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department or the Lotta Foundation, a local nonprofit focused on assisting low-income families.
The restaurant also will be giving away a year’s supply of pizza to the first 10 guests in line from Jan. 6-8. Each winner gets one free pizza a week for a year, the chain said.
When it announced its new Charlotte location last summer, Firenza also said it signed a master development agreement to open up to 19 North Carolina locations over the next decade.
The Virginia-based fast casual chain specializes in made-to-order pizzas, offering pizza dough that’s made in house, as well as unlimited toppings.
