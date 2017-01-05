Upscale seafood restaurant planned for Trade and Tryon corner

An upscale seafood restaurant called Eddie V’s is planned for a prominent corner in uptown Charlotte.
The restaurant would be Eddie V’s first North Carolina location. It would be located on the ground floor of the Bank of America Plaza building on Trade and Tryon streets. And its outdoor patio would be on Independence Square Plaza, which contains Il Grande Disco, the big bronze wheel sculpture by artist Arnaldo Pomodoro.
Charlotte City Council is slated to vote Monday to approve the restaurant’s five-year lease term, which would have four, five-year renewal periods. Another lease request for outdoor dining space is being discussed and will be presented at a council meeting sometime in the first quarter.
The City of Charlotte has owned Independence Plaza since 1972. Revenues from the restaurant’s lease would be deposited in the city’s general fund, according to the council’s Jan. 9 agenda.
“This long-term lease will activate and enliven the corner of Trade and Tryon streets while having negligible impact on the use of public space,” the council wrote in its agenda.
Eddie V’s, owned by Darden Restaurants, has locations throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, Texas and Virginia. The chain specializes in upscale seafood, steaks, cocktails and live music.
