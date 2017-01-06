Where can you buy booze in Charlotte during the snow storm?

During a snowstorm, lots of people talk about stocking up on grocery essentials like milk, bread and bottled water. Others, however, want to know where the booze is.
Charlotte is supposed to get up to 7 inches of snow this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning goes into effect at 7 p.m. Friday. Stores are closing and events statewide – from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools evening activities to Gov. Roy Cooper’s inauguration – have been canceled. Cooper has authorized a state of emergency for all 100 counties. Experts, of course, are advising folks to stay off the roads.
Some local beer and wine shops are wary of the weather. But many know full well that demand will be high during the storm, and will remain open accordingly.
Bulldog Beer and Wine, for example, will keep both its Dilworth and South End locations open throughout the weekend. “Remember we started in Boone in 2009 and saw many big snows and we never closed. Great drinking weather!” owner Rob Johnson said.
Here’s a look at the status of many Charlotte-area beer and wine stores. Stores are advising people to check their social media accounts for the latest information on whether they’re open.
OPEN (As of Friday afternoon): Bulldog Beer and Wine, Common Market, Craft Tasting Room, Salud Beer Shop, Good Bottle Co., Growlers Pourhouse, Frugal MacDoogal Wine & Liquor Warehouse, Carolina Beer Temple, Kit’s Trackside Crafts, ABC stores and Charlotte-area supermarkets such as Harris Teeter, Publix, Bi-Lo, Wal-Mart.
CLOSED: Wine Shop Dilworth
STILL UNSURE: Total Wine, Foxcroft Wine, county ABC stores
