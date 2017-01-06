Kmart to close Concord store this spring

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law Pause

1:03 Video: Orlando City SC soccer star Kaká discusses MLS in Miami

0:43 Charlotte residents prepare for weekend snow

1:11 Live From The Double Door Inn Trailer

1:01 Goodwill gets Panthers furniture

3:53 WBTV First Alert Weather forecasts snow is on the way

0:54 CLT prepares for winter storm

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:28 Shooting reported at Ft. Lauderdale airport