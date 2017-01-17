CorePower Yoga is coming to Park Road Shopping Center

Another CorePower Yoga studio will open soon at the Park Road Shopping Center.
The new studio will be at 540 Brandywine Road, Suite 420, in the back lot of the complex that will also include an Amelie’s and a Midwood Smokehouse. The new CPY opens in March, a spokeswoman said. Property records show the 3,100 square-foot space is undergoing interior renovations.
Up the road, another CPY studio is slated to open soon in midtown Charlotte, though the spokeswoman said an opening date isn’t available yet.
CPY, a national brand, offers a slew of yoga classes to a variety of skill levels, including beginner Vinyasa yoga, advanced hot yoga and yoga sculpt, which is yoga sequences done with free weights. For first-time customers, the first week of classes is free.
CorePower Yoga studios are laid out similarly with amenities that include private changing rooms with lockers and showers, a retail shop, and mats and towels.
Park Road Shopping Center was purchased in 2011 by Columbia-based developer Edens. The company has revamped the shopping center, investing in renovations and overhauling its tenant mix to include popular national brands like Chopt, Burtons Grill and J. Crew Mercantile.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
