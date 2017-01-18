New anchor tenant to take Macy’s spot at Carolina Place Mall

A Dick’s Sporting Goods store will soon take the place of Macy’s at Carolina Place Mall.
Macy’s announced last fall it had sold five locations, including the Pineville one, to a real estate investment firm called General Growth Properties as a way to boost profitability.
A spokesman from the firm, which also owns Carolina Place, said that Dick’s has not yet set an opening date. One of the mall’s five anchors, Macy’s opened in Pineville in 1993.
The 151,000 square-foot Macy’s is slated to close this spring. It is currently holding a store closing sale, with discounts up to 30 percent off the lowest marked price, according to the department store.
Macy’s announced its plan last August to sell 100 underperforming stores nationwide this year and boost its online investments, amid continued disappointing sales and earnings.
Dick’s operates nine other stores in the Charlotte area, including one across the street from Carolina Place on Pineville-Matthews Road. It’s unclear whether that location will close as a result of the new Pineville location; A Dick’s spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.
