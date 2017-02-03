Bojangles’ looks to hire 30 at new Charlotte-area restaurant

Charlotte-based Bojangles’ is opening a new restaurant in Huntersville in March, and the chain is actively hiring.
The new 3,800 square-foot location is currently under construction at 10321 Cane Creek Dr., just off Old Statesville Road near North Mecklenburg High School, the chicken-and-biscuits chain said in a statement this week.
To staff the new location, Bojangles’ said it is hiring for more than 30 full-time and part-time workers. Those interested can apply online in the careers section on www.bojangles.com.
The latest restaurant will be the third Bojangles’ in Huntersville. It will feature elements of Bojangles’ new restaurant design – which the chain unveiled in November – including a “Biscuit Theater,” where customers can watch biscuits being made, Wi-Fi and charging stations. It will seat more than 70.
As of Sept. 25, 2016, Bojangles’ operated 699 restaurants, most of which are in the Southeast.
