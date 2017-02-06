What's In Store

February 6, 2017 7:44 AM

Mud Facial Bar to open first NC location soon in SouthPark

By Katherine Peralta

A spa specializing in mud facials is opening Feb. 13 in SouthPark.

Mud Facial Bar will be at 532 Governor Morrison St, Ste. 120, close to Barnes & Noble off Sharon Road.

Mud Facial Bar has a menu with assorted facial treatments, including mud facials, peels, microdermabrasion, extractions and facials for men, according to its website.

The store accepts walk-ins, though appointments are recommended. It also hosts facial parties.

The new Charlotte spa will be Mud Facial Bar’s first North Carolina location – the company has two other stores in Chicago and Boulder, Colo., said Shama Patel, the company’s president and founder.

