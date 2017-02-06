Hermès closes after 10 years at SouthPark Mall

French luxury designer Hermès has closed its SouthPark boutique after operating there for over a decade.
Hermès’ 3,000 square-foot store opened next to Burberry in late 2006, right before a slew of other high-end retailers opened in SouthPark, including department store Neiman Marcus.
SouthPark was Hermès’ first and only location in the Carolinas.
Robert Chavez, president and CEO of Hermès USA, cited Charlotte’s affluence and rapid growth into a financial hub as rationale for the local store’s opening. “Everything came to fruition when we read about Neiman Marcus opening the store and the addition of the luxury wing to SouthPark,” Chavez told the Observer in a 2007 story.
The 147-year-old brand is known for the waiting lists for its signature Birkin bags, which can cost around $60,000 on average. The retailer sells leather goods, scarves, perfumes, ties, clothing, jewelry and other high-end accessories.
A SouthPark spokeswoman confirmed that the Hermès’ store closed in late January, but did not say what will take its place. A Hermès’ representative in New York could not be reached for comment.
