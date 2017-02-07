Grocery chain Aldi to host hiring event for Charlotte-area stores Feb. 8

As it grows its Charlotte-area footprint, the European low-cost grocery chain Aldi is hosting a hiring event to staff its stores in Fort Mill, Indian Land and Rock Hill on Feb. 8.
The event takes place at the Holiday Inn Rock Hill from 7 a.m.- 2 p.m., then from 4 p.m.-7 p.m., the grocer said in a statement this week. Aldi is hiring for store associates, a position that pays $11.35 an hour.
The grocery chain said applicants must be 18 years or older to apply, and a high school diploma or GED is preferred. Applicants also must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m.-11 p.m., Monday-Sunday. Those hired should be able to lift 45 pounds, and will be subject to a drug screening and background check, Aldi said.
Aldi is one of the discount grocers looking to expand in the Charlotte area. By the end of 2018, the chain has said it expects to operate nearly 2,000 stores in the U.S. Lidl, another European chain that competes with Aldi, has announced plans to open in the Charlotte market by 2018, and has also been hiring in the Charlotte area.
Aldi currently operates about 1,600 stores in 35 states.
