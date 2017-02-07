Girl Scout cookies will soon be sold at SouthPark mall

You can soon buy Girl Scout cookies for a limited time at SouthPark mall.
Troops from Girl Scouts, Hornets’ Nest Council will be at the mall’s center court Feb. 10-March 12 from 3 p.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-8 p.m. on Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. on Sundays, according to a statement from the mall this week.
A variety of signature Girl Scout Cookies will be for sale, including Do-si-dos, Thin Mints and Samoas. Each kind sells for $4 a box, though Girl Scout S’mores and Toffee-tastic Gluten Free sell for $5 a box.
Sales from the cookie program, now in its 100th year, support Girl Scouts’ goals of promoting for young girls decision making, money management, business ethics, people skills and goal setting, the organization says.
Girl Scouts, Hornets’ Nest Council includes 17,000 girls and volunteers in eight counties in the Carolinas: Anson, Cabarrus, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Rowan, Stanly, Union and York.
