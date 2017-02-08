New Smashburger restaurant coming to Park Road

It looks like Smashburger is planing to open its third Charlotte location.
The building currently home to a podiatrist at 4444 Park Road will be redeveloped, and parking, an outdoor patio and a trash and recycling area will be added, property records show. The project will also include sidewalk improvements and landscaping.
The building will also get new paint and finishes, records show.
The stretch of Park Road where the new Smashburger will be is seeing a flurry of new development. It’s steps away from the new Viva Chicken restaurant that just opened at 4500 Park Road, and across the street, Pfeiffer University plans to relocate from its building at 4701 Park Road to make way for a six-story building that will house apartments, shops, restaurants and offices.
Smashburger’s menu includes handcrafted beef burgers, chicken sandwiches, veggie burgers, salads, milkshakes, fries and other sides. The Colorado chain operates two other restaurants in Charlotte – in Cotswold and Stonecrest.
A representative for Smashburger could not be reached for comment.
