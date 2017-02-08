Colorado pizzeria to open first NC location this summer in Northlake Mall

Parry’s Pizzeria & Bar will open soon at Northlake Mall. This will be the restaurant’s first location outside Colorado.
The pizzeria will be near the mall’s main entrance next to Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, and it is expected to open this summer, according to a statement from the mall this week.
Parry’s serves New York-style pizza and wings, and will have a full bar with more than 50 craft beers on draft.
“It’s going to be a completely unique dining experience for the area – a very fun environment with New York-style pizza and a vast array of craft beers to choose from,” Northlake Mall general manager Adam Kamlet said of Parry’s.
The restaurant currently operates five locations in the Denver area.
Northlake, located off Interstate 77, is embarking on a $50 million addition that will add 200,000 square feet of retail to a lot adjacent to the mall.
