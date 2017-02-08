Wal-Mart to open training facility at Charlotte-area store

What's In Store

Wal-Mart is opening a training facility Feb. 9 at its store in Denver, about 20 miles northwest of uptown Charlotte.

The local “Training Academy” is one of 200 such centers Wal-Mart plans to open this year at certain dedicated stores, the retail giant said in a statement this week.

Wal-Mart store leaders from around the Charlotte area will provide front-line supervisors with classroom and sales floor training.

The company said the training will help department managers and hourly supervisors “gain both core retail skills and the skills and knowledge to run their specific department.”

The training begins Thursday at 8 a.m.

