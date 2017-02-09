More changes are underway at SouthPark mall

Hollister has closed its store in SouthPark mall.
The surfing-themed teen clothing retailer, which opened in SouthPark in summer 2003, officially closed its doors at the end of January, according to a spokeswoman for Simon Property Group, which owns SouthPark. An Express store will take its place.
Another retailer will soon take the place of Express, currently located across from Old Navy, though the Simon spokeswoman said its name will be announced at a later date.
Elsewhere in SouthPark, the upscale luggage retailer Tumi will be relocating to the fountain court near the main entrance, in the spot previously occupied by Spa Paris, the spokeswoman said.
The parent company of Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, has experienced sales declines for 15 straight quarters as it struggles to keep up with the changing tastes of teenagers, Fortune reported earlier this month. Gaining ground instead are “fast-fashion” chains like H&M and Forever 21.
Abercrombie has therefore instead been focusing on its online business, and has been closing underperforming stores, Fortune reports.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
