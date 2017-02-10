McDonald’s item hits the menu at Hornets’ uptown arena

McDonald’s coffee, the official coffee of the Charlotte Hornets, will be sold at the Spectrum Center uptown starting Feb. 11.
And moving forward, the Hornets will donate a 10 percent royalty per cup to the Ronald McDonald House in Charlotte, said Pete Guelli, the team’s chief marketing and sales officer.
The new offering is based off feedback from season-ticket holders, Guelli said. McDonald’s has been selling coffee in Hornets-branded cups at their restaurants in and around Charlotte since last year, the first year Hornets had an “official coffee partner.”
“The sales have been up significantly; it’s been a big part of their marketing plan for coffee,” Guelli said.
Chains like McDonald’s have revamped their coffee offerings in recent years to give themselves an edge in the competitive breakfast category.
Also at Saturday’s 5 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Hornets will honor Kemba Walker’s selection as an NBA All-Star. He is the first player on a Charlotte NBA team to receive the honor since forward Gerald Wallace got it in 2010.
