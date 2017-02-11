Opening date set for South End Starbucks

The Starbucks in the Publix store in South End opens Feb. 13 at 6:30 a.m.
This is the second in-store Starbucks kiosk Publix has in one of its Charlotte locations – another opened in Ballantyne last month.
Florida-based Publix began construction on the two cafes in November.
Publix has been gradually replacing its in-house cafes with Starbucks kiosks in many of its stores in recent months, according to news reports.
The South End Publix, which opened in April 2015, is at 2222 South Blvd.
