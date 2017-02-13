What's In Store

February 13, 2017

Lake Norman gift shop to close its doors March 31

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

The artisan craft and gift store Sanctuary of Davidson is closing its doors March 31 after almost eight years in business.

In an email to customers this weekend, the local retailer said that it is gradually putting items on sale, except those which have been consigned by artists.

Sanctuary of Davidson sells local art and handmade gifts, and offers painting parties and other art workshops. It has operated since September 2009 and is located in historic downtown Davidson at 108 S. Main St.

The store is open Tuesday-Friday 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and closed Sunday and Monday.

In honor of its closing, the shop is encouraging customers to use the hashtag #goodbyesanctuary with related photos.

