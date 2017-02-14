Low-cost grocer reopens two Charlotte-area stores this week

The German discount grocer Aldi reopens two remodeled stores Thursday, in Charlotte and in Rock Hill.
Aldi, which recently hosted hiring events to staff the two stores, will at each grand opening be giving away to the first 100 shoppers “golden tickets” containing gift certificates of various amounts, the grocer said in a statement. Both had closed earlier this year construction.
Both stores open to the public after a brief 8:25 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Charlotte store is at 4120 Sunset Road, north of uptown off Beatties Ford Road, and the Rock Hill store is at 1182 N. Anderson Road, off Interstate 77.
The remodeled Aldi stores have an expanded layout and bright colors, high ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials, according to the chain. They will also feature some of the grocer’s “smart practices” like its cart rental system, which prompts a shopper to insert a quarter to release a cart, and receive the coin back when the cart is returned.
Aldi, known for its low-cost groceries, is one of the grocers that has said it is expanding in the Charlotte area. By the end of 2018, the chain has said it expects to operate nearly 2,000 stores in the U.S. Its competitor Lidl, also a European chain, has announced plans to open in the Charlotte market by 2018, and has also been hiring in the Charlotte area.
Aldi currently operates about 1,600 stores in 35 states.
