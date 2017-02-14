New jerky shop at Charlotte Premium Outlets will sell kangaroo and elk meat

A locally owned jerky shop is holding its grand opening Feb. 18 at the Charlotte Premium Outlets.
The Beef Jerky Outlet, located next to Sketchers, will sell more than 100 kinds of premium jerky including exotic meats like kangaroo, alligator, venison and elk. It will also sell specialty flavors like Moonshine and Cajun, the retailer said in a statement this week.
The grand opening event, which starts at 10 a.m., will feature kids’ games, prices and special offers, including the chance to win free jerky for a year, and 10 percent off for all first responders. Additionally, a portion of the sales will be donated to Lily Pad Haven, a nonprofit that provides housing to survivors of human trafficking.
The Beef Jerky Outlet last summer opened another location in the Arboretum shopping center. That shop is owned by Jeff Sherman, former chief financial officer of Harris Teeter.
Local couple Jessica and Thomas Stewart will own and operate the new shop at Charlotte Premium Outlets. Founded in 2010, the Beef Jerky Outlet is headquartered in Tennessee and is the country’s first national jerky franchise, the company says.
