Lowe’s to hire 600 full-time workers at N.C. facility

As part of a company-wide hiring initiative, Mooresville-based Lowe’s says it is taking on more than 600 full-time employees at its support facility in Wilkesboro, about 90 miles northwest of Charlotte.
In total, Lowe’s will be hiring more than 1,700 employees at three customer-support centers between now and October, according to a statement Wednesday. The other two centers are in Albuquerque, N.M., and Indianapolis. Those hired will assist customers who call or email Lowe’s to process orders, schedule repairs or ask questions about certain products.
Lowe’s said it is expanding its central production office at its Wilkesboro facility. The roles it is hiring for there include service and production coordinators, field project specialists, supervisors and managers.
“While home improvement inspiration and product selection often begins online and progresses at the store, the work starts at home,” said Jennifer Weber, Lowe’s chief human resources officer.
“We want to be there every step of the way as customers move this work forward, whether it’s answering questions for (do-it-yourself) customers or coordinating the work for them through installation services.”
The home-improvement retailer’s latest hiring initiative comes weeks after it announced plans to hire over 1,100 seasonal workers to staff its Charlotte stores during its busy spring season. Earlier this year, Lowe’s also said it was cutting 2,400 full-time jobs nationwide as part of a major staffing overhaul.
A spokeswoman said Lowe’s employs approximately 4,000 at its corporate offices in Mooresville, and another 2,000 in Wilkesboro.
