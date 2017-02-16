Carrabba’s closes its doors in South End

Carrabba’s has closed its doors after almost 17 years in business at its prominent South End spot.
The Italian grill officially closed Feb. 15, said Elizabeth Watts, a spokeswoman for Carrabba’s parent company, Bloomin’ Brands. Some employees will have the opportunity to transfer to a sister restaurant, Watts said, and all will receive severance.
“Closing a restaurant is never easy. The decision was based solely on business circumstances and has no reflection on the employees or their service,” Watts said.
Last year, Beacon Partners paid $21.7 million for the Carrabba’s building at South Boulevard and Park Avenue, which also houses Beasley Media Group and Aveda Institute. A new Thai restaurant called Rai Lay also recently opened in the building last year.
The South End neighborhood has been rapidly changing. Redevelopment has prompted the closure of beloved spots like nearby Phat Burrito, the Common Market and soon, Amos’ Southend. Nearby at the new 1616 Center, next to Price’s Chicken Coop, locally owned restaurants like Fidelli’s and Clean Juice Bar are opening up.
Carrabba’s, started in 1986 in Houston, has other area locations in Matthews and Concord.
