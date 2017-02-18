New cafe coming to South End in former Cluck N’ Cup spot

A new cafe called Roots will soon open in South End in the spot formerly occupied by Cluck N’ Cup.
Roots will offer locally-sourced breakfast, lunch and dinner options, as well as brunch on the weekends, according to its website. Its menu will feature locally roasted coffee, breakfast sandwiches, homemade pastries, hot and cold sandwiches, salads, bagged to-go lunches, and a selection of wine and beer on tap and in bottles.
The new cafe has displayed a sign on its door (at 2135 Southend Dr. Suite 109) that shows Roots’ logo within an outline of the state of South Carolina. An exact opening date is not clear – a representative from Roots could not be reached Friday.
Cluck N’ Cup, which opened in South End in 2010, closed last fall.
Roots will be open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
