Charlotte pizzeria to open location No. 3 this fall

Pizza Peel & Tap Room is opening its latest Charlotte-area restaurant this fall in downtown Matthews.
The pizzeria will be in a 3,200 square-foot space at Matthews Station, the mixed-use development at the intersection of North Trade and Matthews Station streets. The space will include a new outdoor patio area along Trade, according to a statement this week from Lat Purser & Associates, the Charlotte firm leasing the space.
Pizza Peel & Tap Room has two other locations – in Plaza Midwood and Cotswold. The restaurant offers pizza, wings, salads, pastas, soups, sandwiches and an extensive selection of beers.
Matthews Station includes three buildings and 50,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and medical space. Other tenants include Carolina Beer and Temple and Royal Café & Creperie, among others.
“Pizza Peel & Tap Room is a proven local concept and another exciting addition to the walkable mix of restaurants and retailers in downtown Matthews,” said JD Yearwood, a Lat Purser asset manager.
