Discovery Place to host overnight hacking competition in March

On March 24-25, Discovery Place uptown will host the fifth annual HACKATHONclt, an overnight hacking competition for coders to use big data and digital technology to solve a not-for-profit business problem.
HACKATHONclt is geared toward tech developers, designers, analysts and hacking-enthusiasts. The event is intended to “educate, challenge, entertain and inspire innovation, as well as conversation in a city rapidly becoming the next tech hub in America,” according to a statement Tuesday from Harris Teeter, one of the event’s sponsors.
Last year, nearly 350 people attended the annual hacking session, organizers say. This year’s event will support Big Brothers Big Sisters.
The event is closed to the general public for the duration of the hacking, but its kickoff party and judging round will be open. Cash and prizes for winners exceed $20,000, Harris Teeter said. Tickets for spectators are available at www.hackathonCLT.org.
“The scale this event has achieved is testament to the fact that we have one of the most dynamic technology communities in America, one which deserves to be celebrated and respected in equal measure,” said Abhishek Mehta, CEO of the software company Tresata, also an event sponsor.
Did you know HACKATHONclt is a team-based #hackathon? Grab 2 of your buddies & compete 3/24 for MASSIVE cash prizes https://t.co/3NXtsfewGt pic.twitter.com/0NOVh0jqXG— Hackathon Charlotte (@charlottehacks) February 21, 2017
