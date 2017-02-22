Two stores opening soon in SouthPark mall

Two stores will open soon in SouthPark mall.
A new boutique called Pink and Blue will open in the old spot previously occupied by The Limited, according to a spokeswoman for SouthPark’s owner, Simon Property Group. Meanwhile, the Body Shop has been undergoing a renovation and will open next month next to Brookstone.
Pink and Blue operates a store in Northlake Mall. The boutique sells contemporary women’s apparel, shoes and accessories, according to its Facebook page.
The Limited closed its doors months ago in SouthPark’s Macy’s wing beside the American Girl store. The Limited closed the rest of its area stores earlier this year amid reports that the troubled retail chain was planning on filing bankruptcy.
Since wrapping up a renovation project last year, SouthPark has switching up its store makeup.
The fashion boutique BCBG Max Azria, for example, is set to close its store next to Nieman Marcus within the next several weeks. Teen retailer Hollister closed at the end of January. Old Navy opened last year near Dillards, and new high-end retailers, including Frye and Stuart Weitzman, have also recently opened stores in the south Charlotte mall.
