CorePower Yoga sets opening date for first Charlotte studio at Park Road

CorePower Yoga is opening its first Charlotte studio at Park Road Shopping Center March 31.
The new location at 540 Brandywine Road is among two CPY has announced recently – another under construction in Charlotte’s midtown area has not yet set an opening date, a spokeswoman said.
CPY, a national yoga brand, offers a variety of yoga classes including beginner Vinyasa yoga, advanced hot yoga and yoga sculpt, which is yoga sequences done with free weights.
Additionally, the new studio will offer yoga teacher training and special programs including boot camps, retreats and wellness cleanses. CPY says anyone who sign up for “Black Tag” memberships before the studio’s opening will receive 25 percent off unlimited yoga, among other perks.
The new Park Road location will be in a 3,100 square-foot space in the back lot of the complex that will also include an Amelie’s and a Midwood Smokehouse.
“We’ve had our eyes set on the vibrant Charlotte market for quite some time and could not be more excited about the new city we’ll soon call home,” said Tess Roering, chief marketing officer of CorePower Yoga.
