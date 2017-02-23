Farm-to-table chain opens two restaurants in south Charlotte

b.good, the farm-focused restaurant planning a location uptown, is expanding into Charlotte with two other Charlotte locations – in Stonecrest and in Ballantyne.
The Stonecrest location at 7926 Rea Road opens Thursday, a spokeswoman said. The new Ballantyne location at 14825 Ballantyne Village Way opened earlier this month.
b.good is a Boston-based fast casual chain that focuses on fresh-made menu items with ingredients from local farmers. Menus in the Charlotte stores will include kale and grain bowls, seasonal salads, burgers, smoothies and more, according to the company’s website.
On Feb. 27, the new Ballantyne location will host a “Pay What You Can” event, during which the restaurant will serve free meals in exchange for donations to a local nonprofit. Other nonprofits will receive 5 percent of sales during regularly scheduled community nights later in the year, b.good said.
b.good is also planning an uptown location at 400 S. Tryon, the 33-story office tower that is in the midst of a major renovation project, in a space next Rhino Market’s second location. The chain also operates three locations in Raleigh.
