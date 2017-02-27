What's In Store

February 27, 2017 9:57 AM

Popular ABC show to host a casting call in Charlotte

What's In Store

Surveying the retail landscape in the Charlotte region and beyond

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

ABC’s popular business competition show Shark Tank is holding an open casting call for entrepreneurs in Charlotte in April.

The open casting call begins at 9 a.m. April 29 at Central Piedmont Community College’s uptown campus in the Small Business Center on Charlottetowne Avenue. Participants will be instructed to pick up a numbered wristband upon arrival.

Shark Tank is ABC’s Emmy-award winning show that features entrepreneurs pitching business plans to a panel of “shark” investors, including, among others, Barbara Corcoran, founder of a prominent New York real estate brokerage, and businessman Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks.

Applications can be downloaded here, and questions can be directed to casting@sharktanktv.com.

Here are a few other notes about the casting call, as reported by the ABC station WLOS:

▪ Participants will have time to go back to their vehicles after receiving their wristband if they have any large or bulky equipment

▪ Access to power, Internet and other audio/visual equipment is not guaranteed

▪ Those participating can only pitch one business, product or idea

Related content

What's In Store

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Demolition for Concourse A expansion begins at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos