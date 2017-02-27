Popular ABC show to host a casting call in Charlotte

ABC’s popular business competition show Shark Tank is holding an open casting call for entrepreneurs in Charlotte in April.
The open casting call begins at 9 a.m. April 29 at Central Piedmont Community College’s uptown campus in the Small Business Center on Charlottetowne Avenue. Participants will be instructed to pick up a numbered wristband upon arrival.
Shark Tank is ABC’s Emmy-award winning show that features entrepreneurs pitching business plans to a panel of “shark” investors, including, among others, Barbara Corcoran, founder of a prominent New York real estate brokerage, and businessman Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks.
Applications can be downloaded here, and questions can be directed to casting@sharktanktv.com.
Here are a few other notes about the casting call, as reported by the ABC station WLOS:
▪ Participants will have time to go back to their vehicles after receiving their wristband if they have any large or bulky equipment
▪ Access to power, Internet and other audio/visual equipment is not guaranteed
▪ Those participating can only pitch one business, product or idea
