Big changes are coming to popular Ed’s Tavern in Dilworth

Say goodbye to Ed’s Tavern in Dilworth.
Well, its name at least. The popular neighborhood bar and grill on Park Road is re-branding and will be opening under a new name after a temporary closure next week.
General manager Mike Morelli said Ed’s will reveal its new name March 4, right before closing temporarily. The bar will hold a soft re-opening March 8, he said.
The re-branding is part of a larger effort to update Ed’s since new owners Lance and Tina Blundell bought the tavern in 2014. Other changes include an updated menu with a focus on craft beer, a newly expanded patio with a bar, several flat-screen TVs with surround sound and new food and drink specials, Morelli said. Management also plans to add live music on the patio, he added.
“We will still be Dilworth’s favorite neighborhood bar, and we will keep the friendly vibe and atmosphere going that people love,” said Morelli, the former manager of All American Pub.
Ed’s is at 2200 Park Road, at the corner of Ideal Way near the Food Lion. The bar is known for its menu of tavern fare and draft beers, as well as its music trivia on Wednesday nights.
