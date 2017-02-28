What's In Store

Charlotte’s first Warby Parker opens this weekend

North Carolina’s first Warby Parker store opens March 4 in South End.

The designer eyeglass retailer is in the 1,600 square-foot space previously occupied by Savory Spice at Atherton Mill.

Warby Parker advisers assist with style and fit consultation, the retailer said in a statement this week. Opticians are also available in the store to make adjustments. Prescription glasses are shipped within days, and non-prescription eyewear, including sunglasses, are available for immediate purchase, Warby Parker said.

To celebrate the opening, the store will be selling for a limited time a pair of turquoise “Charlotte-exclusive” sunglasses with tortoise shell rims. Warby Parker will also have a location-specific Snapchat filter throughout the opening weekend.

Established in 2010, Warby Parker sells designer eyeglasses and sunglasses in stores in 17 states, the District of Columbia and Canada.

