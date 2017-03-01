New concert venue announced for this year’s Speed Street

A change from years past, concerts during this year’s three-day Speed Street fest will take place in Romare Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte.
National headliners of the concerts will be announced next week, according to a spokeswoman for Circle K Speed Street. Three nights of music will be open to ticketed customers at the park, and a second stage will be located at the corner of Tryon and Stonewall streets.
A spokeswoman for the event said this year’s Speed Street will result in the same number of street closures despite the new music venue. Also sponsored by Coca Cola, this year’s Speed Street takes place May 25-27, in conjunction with the Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
In addition to musical performances, Speed Street features family-friendly activities and NASCAR driver appearances.
Organizers of the event this week also unveiled a new logo and a new website that they say is “more user-friendly and informative.”
About 250,000 people attended the 2016 Speed Street.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
