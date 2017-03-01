Dog-friendly beer shop opens next month in South End

0:55 Romare Bearden Park time lapse Pause

1:24 Understanding H-1B Visas

2:27 Jenna Greenwood shows how she shops for Shipt

0:51 Running red lights in Fayetteville

3:21 Amos' Southend: The final show

0:33 Woman burned, two dogs dead in house fire

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

0:45 Michigan tight end Jake Butt on his relationship with Greg Olsen

1:29 Panthers' Dave Gettleman on disappointing 2016 season