A new dog-friendly beer shop opens next month in South End.
Pop the Top Craft Beer Shop plans on a late-April opening at Camden Gallery, the complex that includes Blue Hem, Blaze Pizza and Ultra Running Company. The opening date is pending necessary permits and inspection approvals, said Ketan Patel, who co-owns the shop with his wife Kathy.
Given the shop’s location, close to new apartment buildings and craft breweries, the Patels hope to reach South End’s growing population of young residents, said Bryan Butler of Coldwell Banker Commercial MECA, who helped the couple secure their lease.
The Patels are leasing a 1,250 space that is currently under construction on the building’s bottom floor. Their shop will sell craft and local beers as well as regional non-alcoholic beverages, including kombucha and cider, according to a statement from the shop Wednesday. It will also have an outdoor patio, and a few offerings for pets.
“We aim to be very dog friendly and plan to have items for dogs to keep them busy while at the shop as well as take away retail items,” Ketan Patel said.
Pop the Top will also partner with a food truck, New Wrap Order, which offers pre-made wraps, locally made pimento cheese, dips, chips and hummus.
