Home Depot to hire hundreds of seasonal workers in Charlotte

To prepare for its busiest time of the year, Home Depot is hiring 450 seasonal workers at its stores throughout Charlotte.
The local hiring is part of a company-wide effort to take on 80,000 employees for the spring selling season, the Atlanta-based home improvement retailer said in a statement Thursday. Home Depot is hiring for part-time and full-time jobs in sales, operations and order fulfillment, among other areas.
Those interested can apply online at careers.homedepot.com.
Home Depot’s hiring comes one month after the retailer’s competitor, Mooresville-based Lowe’s, announced plans to take on over 1,100 seasonal workers in the Charlotte area. Company-wide, Lowe’s is hiring 45,000 seasonal employees across its U.S. footprint.
Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement retailer, with 2,278 across its entire footprint.
