Popular fitness concept to open studio No. 2 this summer in Stonecrest

HSM | Core, the sister concept to Charlotte’s popular Hillard Studio Method, is opening its second studio in Stonecrest this summer.
HSM | Core, co-owned by the mother-daughter duo Liz Hilliard and Clary Hilliard Gray, is a 40-minute cardio, strength and flexibility workout that is core-centric and works muscles to exhaustion, according to a statement from HSM. The method combines a type of full-body conditioning called Lagree Fitness with the Hilliards’ popular Hilliard Studio Method.
An exact address and opening date were not immediately available.
The new studio is currently hiring for new coaches – those interested must be able to audition, and can reach out with their resume and headshot to info@hsmcore.com.
HSM | Core operates one other studio near midtown at 601 South Kings Dr. Stonecrest is the south Charlotte complex on Rea Road near Interstate 485.
Liz Hilliard created her signature Pilates-like workout in 2008. The Hilliards operate two Hilliard Studio Method locations – in Myers Park and in Davidson.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments