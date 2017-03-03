Popular uptown shop reopens a year after devastating fire

A year after it was destroyed by a fire, Circle K’s popular uptown store has reopened and is celebrating Friday with giveaways, food and entertainment.
The 24-hour gas station at the corner of North Graham and West 10th streets was destroyed by a fire last February. Investigators later said the cause was an electrical issue. After permitting, construction on the store lasted about three months, a spokeswoman said.
The re-opening celebration, hosted by radio station 96.1 FM, is open to the public and is from 4-6 p.m.
“This location was often a top seller of our signature Simply Great Coffee, so we wanted to ensure a quick return to business for our customers who made us part of their daily routine,” said Dag Rinde, vice president of the Southeast Division at Circle K.
Circle K has 76 locations in Charlotte, as well as the headquarters of its Southeast Division.
