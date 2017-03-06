What's In Store

Ed’s Tavern reveals its new name

As part of its re-branding, Ed’s Tavern in Dilworth reopens Wednesday under a new name – Bourbon N Burgers.

General manager Mike Morelli said the tavern is keeping its signature trivia and other elements that have made it a popular hangout. “We are just brightening up the place,” he said. The new name is a nod to the selection of bourbon and burgers on its menu.

“We are basically going to stay a great neighborhood tavern, with tavern style food. The remodel is going very well and we think that people will really enjoy the new look,” Morelli added.

The bar and grill will still have 32 beers on draft as well as specialty cocktails, and it is adding frozen drinks.

Since Lance and Tina Blundell bought Ed’s in 2014, the new owners have been gradually implementing changes that include an updated menu and a newly expanded patio with a bar and flat-screen TVs.

