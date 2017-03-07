How to sell your vintage toys in Charlotte this week

Charlotteans can sell their vintage Barbies, baseball cards, comic books and other toys and collectibles on the spot at a four-day toy show this week – think Antiques Roadshow for toys.
The Charlotte Vintage Toy Buying Show runs today through March 10 at the Springhill Suites, according to a statement provided by the event.
Host Joel Magee collects popular toys from the 20th century and earlier at the show. He’ll have on display at the event the Amazing Fantasy No. 15 Comic Book, which is the first appearance of Spider Man.
Magee said he has hosted hundreds of shows over the last 15 years, and that he expects to see a variety of toys, including Pez dispensers, Star Wars and Beatles memorabilia, superhero figurines, baseball cards, 1940-60s comic books, Shirley Temple dolls, Hot Wheels and Hummel figurines.
The event runs March 7-10 from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit out www.americastoyscout.com.
