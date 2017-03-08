Diner from ‘Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives’ will soon open first Charlotte-area location

A restaurant that’s been featured on the popular Food Network show “Diners, Drive-In’s, and Dives” opens its first Charlotte-area location later this month.
Metro Diner officially opens March 28 in a 4,200 square-foot space at 8834 Pineville-Matthews Road, right near the Chili’s, according to a statement from the diner. The local Metro Diner will have seating for 112 customers inside, and patio seating for 16 outside.
The restaurant – open for breakfast, lunch and dinner – specializes in southern-inspired menu items like a spiced apple and cheddar omelet, fried chicken, hand-cut home fries, shrimp and grits and more. Most dishes are priced under $15, the diner said.
Guy Fieri’s show featured the diner in 2010.
To celebrate the opening, the diner is hosting a pre-opening charity event March 25, when donations collected will go to the United Service Organizations of North Carolina, which supports military servicemen and women. Then on March 26, donations will go to Levine’s Children’s Hospital.
Reservations for the charity event can be made for either day from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. by calling the charity reservation line at 980-220-0364.
The Pineville Metro Diner is the chain’s 25th location. Metro Diner was started in 1992 in Jacksonville, Fla.
