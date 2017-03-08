Big names announced to headline 2017 Speed Street

0:55 Romare Bearden Park time lapse Pause

1:17 Hornets, Lowes unveil refurbished teachers' lounge at Steele Creek Elementary

0:51 Running red lights in Fayetteville

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

3:21 Amos' Southend: The final show

3:22 Braxton Winston to commissioners: 'Protect us. Speak for us.'

0:33 Woman burned, two dogs dead in house fire

1:29 Panthers' Dave Gettleman on disappointing 2016 season

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy