Big names announced to headline 2017 Speed Street

Country singers Jake Owen and Billy Currington, hip hop artist DJ Jazzy Jeff and the funk band Lakeside were announced Wednesday morning as the headliners of this year’s three-day Speed Street festival in uptown Charlotte.
Circle K Speed Street takes place May 25-27, right before the Coca Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Festival organizers said earlier this month that as a change from years past, some concerts would take place in Romare Bearden Park uptown.
Tickets for the concerts go on sale March 10 at 10 a.m. ET and can be purchased at www.600festival.com. All other events during the festival are free.
Here is the schedule for the performers:
Thursday, May 25
▪ Lakeside performs a free concert at 7 p.m. at the Mello Yellow stage at the corner of Tryon and Stonewall streets
▪ DJ Jazzy Jeff performs at the Coca-Cola stage at Romare Bearden Park after the Speed Street 5K. Tickets are $10, or free with PNC Speed Street 5K registration
Friday, May 26
▪ Billy Currington performs at Romare Bearden Park. Tickets are just $15, and a limited amount of VIP reserved tickets for $25
Saturday, May 27
▪ Jake Owen performs at Romare Bearden Park after opening acts by Maggie Rose at 6:30 p.m. and The Cadillac Three at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $15 for all three.
