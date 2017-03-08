Yafo Kitchen could open location No. 2 later this year

0:55 Romare Bearden Park time lapse Pause

0:52 Hillary Clinton speaks at rally: can't let negativity get us down

2:07 Kevin Harvick recounts his NASCAR victory at Kansas Speedway

2:02 Jobs of NASCAR: Meet Spanky, the chef who cooks 150 pounds of bacon per weekend to feed his team

3:29 Lisette Baumgardner discusses sewer leak caused by fiber contractor

3:22 Braxton Winston to commissioners: 'Protect us. Speak for us.'

0:50 Cop involved shooting

0:33 Woman burned, two dogs dead in house fire

0:51 Running red lights in Fayetteville