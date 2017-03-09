Cam Newton’s food truck in the lineup for Food Truck Saturday near UNCC

Starting March 18, the City Kitch in Charlotte’s University City will host a family-friendly Food Truck Saturday every first and third Saturday of the month through September.
Wild Wing Café nearby will be providing beer, wine and music for the events, said Dana Keith, operations manager of City Kitch. There will be over 20 food trucks, including Cam Newton’s Smokn’ Aces, Keith added.
Newton, whose aunt and cousin are helping cook for Smokn’ Aces this year, was up at City Kitch this week meeting with Keith and her colleagues. “Cam is very involved in his business,” Keith added.
The Saturday events run from 4-8 p.m. Other free kid-friendly activities include face painting and balloon twisting.
Farther south in Charlotte’s South End, Food Truck Friday now takes place at Sycamore Brewing from 5-10 p.m. every Friday.
Owned by owned by Johnson & Wales University instructor Carrie Hegnauer and her husband, Dave, City Kitch is a commercial kitchen facility for food businesses and food trucks, and a teaching kitchen that can accommodate groups who want to learn a few cooking skills.
Here’s a full list of the food trucks participating in the University area Food Truck Saturday. Additionally, Archie Boy’s BBQ and Carolina Smash Truck will likely join the lineup once they are permitted, Keith added.
▪ BBQ Time
▪ Bebo’s Mac Shack
▪ Buffalo’s Best
▪ Cheese to the Mac
▪ Cremoso
▪ Cheesecake Carousel
▪ Dessert Specialists
▪ Dumpling Girls
▪ Family Ty’s
▪ Kabobsters
▪ Mae’s Creole Kitchen
▪ Marlie Q’s
▪ Milagro’s
▪ Nana’s Porch
▪ Smoke & Go BBQ
▪ Smokn’ Aces
▪ T2C Smokehouse
▪ What the Fries
Comments