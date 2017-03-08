Award-winning chef to open new Charlotte-area ramen restaurant

Award-winning chef Tim Groody, who opened Fork Restaurant in Cornelius in 2013, is opening a second Lake Norman restaurant called Ramen Soul next month with his wife, Melanie.
The new ramen spot will be at 694 Brawley School Road, according to a statement this week. It will be in the spot previously occupied by TK Sushi, next to Harbour Point Animal Hospital.
Ramen Soul will serve traditional Japanese ramen as well as Chinese-inspired Dim-Sum small plates. The restaurant will have a full bar with Sake-inspired cocktails, a covered patio and old Kung-Fu movies playing on the TVs.
Groody, a regular celebrity chef on WBTV, opened Fork as a “farm-to-fork” restaurant, meaning ingredients come from local farmers.
Ramen Soul is the latest restaurant to open featuring the popular Japanese noodle dish. The popular spot Futo Buta, for instance, opened in South End in 2015.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments