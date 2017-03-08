Award-winning chef to open new Charlotte-area ramen restaurant

0:55 Romare Bearden Park time lapse Pause

0:52 Hillary Clinton speaks at rally: can't let negativity get us down

1:24 Understanding H-1B Visas

0:50 Cop involved shooting

3:22 Braxton Winston to commissioners: 'Protect us. Speak for us.'

0:51 Running red lights in Fayetteville

0:45 Michigan tight end Jake Butt on his relationship with Greg Olsen

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign