Several restaurants coming to new shopping center in northwest Charlotte

A slew of new retail tenants, from restaurants to a nail salon, were announced this week for Riverbend Village, the 78,000 square-foot shopping center in northwest Charlotte near Mountain Island Lake.
Work began on the mixed-use complex last year, and it is supposed to open in spring 2018. It will be anchored by a Harris Teeter, which will have a gas station, and will also contain about 600 residential units, 385,000 square feet of office space and 320,000 square feet of retail space.
MPV Properties is handling the leasing for Riverbend Village. Development partners on the project include Simpson Commercial Real Estate and Landmark Development Group.
Here are the details on the new tenants, according to MPV:
▪ Dunkin’ Donuts will occupy 2,025 square feet of space in the outparcel of the shopping center, and it will have a drive-thru
▪ Firehouse Subs has leased 2,115 square feet of space in the outparcel
▪ Others in the outparcel include a dentist, dry cleaner and full-service breakfast concept
▪ E Life Nail Spa will occupy 3,200 square feet of space as part of the in-line shopping area. It will offer nail, skin care and massage services
▪ Great Clips has leased 1,132 square feet of space nearby
▪ A cell phone provider and a financial services provider have also executed leases, though their names cannot be released yet, MPV said
Comments