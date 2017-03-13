Popular gun and hunting retailer to close south Charlotte store

Gander Mountain is closing 32 underperforming stores nationwide following its bankruptcy filing late last week. Included in the list is the retailer’s south Charlotte location, according to multiple news reports.
In a statement, the company said the shutdown process will take place over the next several weeks, though it did not give exact dates for the store closures. Gander Mountain’s south Charlotte store is at 13610 Hoover Creek Blvd.
Gander Mountain, which will also close a Raleigh location, sells guns, camping gear, hunting apparel, footwear and other outdoor sporting goods.
The company said it has, like other retailers, experienced the “challenging traffic patterns and shifts in consumer demand” that have resulted in part because of the boom in online shopping. The retailer said it is in search of a buyer, and is in “active discussions” with several interested parties.
During its restructuring, the company said it expects business to proceed as usual.
A Gander Mountain representative could not immediately be reached for comment.
Gander Mountain sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization on Friday. The company has stores in 26 states. The Associated Press contributed.
Comments