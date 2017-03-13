Specialty sporting goods store to close in South End March 31

Inside Out Sports, the only retailer in Charlotte specializing in products for triathletes, is closing its doors in South End March 31.
Owner Cid Cardoso has sold his street-level space at 1514 S Church St., on the corner of Summit Avenue.
Store manager Mark Hoffman said Inside Out, which has operated in Charlotte since 2006, will maintain its other stores in Cary and Raleigh.
There is a “strong possibility,” Hoffman said, that the store will maintain a studio operation in Charlotte, selling bikes and bike accessories. Owners are also “exploring the possibility” of opening Inside Out elsewhere in Charlotte, Hoffman added.
Inside Out in Charlotte employs approximately 15 people, Hoffman said.
The specialty retailer sells footwear, gear, accessories and more for triathletes. It also hosts weekly runs from the store, and has specialists who offer services like bike-fitting, bike labor, shoe fitting and strike analysis.
South End’s retail scene has been rapidly changing as the area redevelops. Longtime beloved spots like Phat Burrito, the Common Market and Blacksheep Skate Shop, for example, have all recently closed their doors in the area.
