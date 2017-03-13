What's In Store

Chopt to open Charlotte location No. 3 this summer

By Katherine Peralta

Chopt Creative Salad Company is opening its third Charlotte location this summer in the Arboretum.

The new south Charlotte location will be at 8022 Providence Road, according to a statement this week. In Charlotte, Chopt has other locations in the Park Road Shopping Center and in Blakeney.

This week, Chopt also announced new locations coming to Chapel Hill and Wilmington.

“We’re incredibly excited to continue our growth in North Carolina. We’ve received such a warm welcome from the Charlotte and Raleigh communities, and we look forward to building our relationships with them and others in the coming months. ” Chopt co-founder, Colin McCabe said.

Chopt is known for using locally sourced ingredients in its chopped salads and wraps.

