New tacos and tequila joint will open this summer next to Mac’s in South End

A new tacos and tequila joint called SouthBound is opening this summer in the spot next to Mac’s Speed Shop in South End.
Partner David Jewell said the restaurant will have a 1970s, Southern California feel to it inside, complete with black and white photography and street murals. Its menu will include fresh salsas and juices, margaritas, beers, house-made tortillas, tequila and tacos, Jewell said.
“On South Boulevard, we’re reclaiming art and music, tacos and tequila,” Jewell said of SouthBound. “This is SoCal fare for the people.”
The owners of Mac’s had generated buzz last spring when they painted the old Porter Paint sign out front black with a big white question mark on it. The space at 2433 South Blvd. has been undergoing significant renovations since then.
Charlotte firm Cluck Design is designing the new space, according to a sign out front. A representative from the firm could not be reached.
SouthBound is the latest of several Tex-Mex restaurants to open recently in the South End/Dilworth area. Babalu Tacos & Tapas opened on South Boulevard down the street from Bakersfield last year, for instance, and Hot Taco opened in the spot next to All American Pub on Bland Street in late 2015.
Mac’s, which first opened in an old transmission shop in South End in 2005, also opened another location last fall in downtown Matthews. It has other area restaurants in Steele Creek, Lake Norman, Fayetteville, Greensboro and Greenville, S.C.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments